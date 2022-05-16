Fall Guys is going free and coming to Xbox and Switch, but axes Steam version

After much fanfare regarding a "Big Announcement" for Fall Guys, Mediatonic today revealed that the popular platformer battle royale hybrid is removing its price tag and going fully free-to-play. The long-awaited Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions are also landing alongside this free re-release.

Crossplay, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression across the current platforms — Steam and PlayStation 4 — as well as the upcoming ones — Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 — will be supported too.

The Xbox One and One X will hit 1080p resolution while Xbox Series S will reach 1440p. It is only the Xbox Series X that will run the game at 4K. As for frame rates, the target for all Xbox consoles is 60FPS except for the original Xbox One, where the game hits only 30FPS. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are also gaining free costumes as Perk benefits.

Meanwhile on the Switch, playing handheld will net players 720p 30FPS gameplay, but using the dock, that target is increased to 60FPS at 1080p.

Those interested in jumping into the free-to-play release can pre-register with an Epic account to receive day-one rewards. Mediatonic is also putting together a legacy pack for players who have already purchased the game as a thank you. It will contain access to the premium season pass and exclusive cosmetics.

That was not all, as the Epic Games-owned studio also revealed that a level editor is in initial stages of development, which will offer players the opportunity to make up their own wacky levels and share them with the community, Mario Maker style. Unfortunately, there isn't a date attached to this mode's release just yet.

Fall Guys' free-to-play launch, arrival on Xbox and Switch, a brand-new season with new content, and more are all arriving on June 21. However, much like the other Epic Games-owned title Rocket League, while those who purchase the game on Steam before the free conversion happens will continue to get updates, Fall Guys will no longer be available to download from Steam for new players afterward.