Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered hits PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch early next year

Lara Croft hasn’t surfaced with a new adventure since Eidos-Montréal and Crystal Dynamics finished off the most recent Survivor trilogy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018. However, fans of the long-running series, or those wanting to see how the journey began, has something to look forward to. The original Tomb Raider trilogy that started Lara Croft's adventures in 1996 are being remastered.

The 'Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft' announcement arrived today during the Nintendo Direct September showcase. While only the Switch was first revealed as a platform for the remasters, developer Aspyr Media (in partnership with Crystal Dynamics) has now shown off the collection to be a multi-platform release. Watch the announcement trailer below.

The three classic Tomb Raider games will ship with their expansions as well as secret levels, with the package including the following:

Tomb Raider I + The Unfinished Business Expansion

Tomb Raider II + The Gold Mask Expansion

Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact Expansion

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection. Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time. Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.

According to Aspyr, the trilogy has been "lovingly restored" with remastered visuals. It's unclear if the controls will receive a polishing pass as well. Moreover, those looking for a more retro visual experience have the option to return to the classic low polygon graphics with a toggle too.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is out across Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on February 14, 2024.