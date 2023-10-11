Assassin's Creed Mirage becomes Ubisoft's biggest launch on current-gen consoles

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running action series, released on October 5, and it's selling quite well according to the publisher. The title has already become its most successful launch across current-gen consoles, with player numbers also matching some previous series highs.

"Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin's Creed series," says the company in an announcement via Twitter. "We could not have been happier that our back to the roots experience has been embraced by the community."

While no firm numbers were shared today, the number of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version units sold for this release has made it Ubisoft's "biggest new gen launch." The number of players across all platforms have also been "in line with past successful launches such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey," according to the company.

While Ubisoft did not mention their sales performances, keep in mind that Assassin's Creed Mirage also landed on last-gen consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4 alongside modern platforms and PC.

Speaking of which, the publisher also did not reveal anything regarding the PC version's sales in today's announcement. The game is available via the Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store platforms on PC. While Ubisoft has been returning to Steam recently with some of its older games, newer titles from the publisher have remained elusive.

Ubisoft also shared some fun stats players have earned in Mirage in the six days since launch. This included 479 years worth of parkouring across Baghdad rooftops, 60 million leaps of faith, and 1.2 million street cat pets.

While Assassin's Creed Mirage has already launched on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 platforms (alongside Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+ subscriptions), Ubisoft also has an iPhone 15 Pro launch planned for 2024.