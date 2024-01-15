Ubisoft+ now has a single Premium plan for all platforms, Classics plan also launches on PC

Game publisher Ubisoft is once again altering its game subscription service that started out as Uplay+ in 2019, and later got renamed to Ubisoft+ in 2020. Starting today, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access will be merged and renamed as Ubisoft+ Premium, while there will also be a cheaper Ubisoft+ Classics on PC.

In a blog post, Ubisoft stated that the newly named Ubisoft+ Premium will still cost $17.99 a month and will offer all of the publisher's new games as day-one releases, and sometimes as early releases. That includes Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown which is now available on Ubisoft+ Premium three days before it is generally available on January 18.

The service will still offer players access to lots of older games from Ubisoft's library of titles, which will include premium editions of those games and DLC content. It's available for Xbox, PC, and Amazon Luna users, and one subscription will allow gamers to play those games across all those platforms.

The Ubisoft+ Classics plan is now also available for PC users costing $7.99 a month. That service only contains older games from the publisher like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft+ Classics has been available at no extra cost for PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium subscribers since last year. There's no word on if Ubisoft+ Classics will be made available for Xbox and Luna users at some point.

While the publisher has not revealed subscriber numbers for Ubisoft+, the blog post claims that in 2023 "we're above projection in terms of subscribers joining the program" and that in "October alone we reached the highest month since launch in terms of monthly active users" That was likely due to the release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which Ubisoft said was its biggest game launch for current generation consoles.