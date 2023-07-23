If you haven't signed into your Ubisoft account in a while, you might want to do so now

Ubisoft is apparently doing some house cleaning of its player accounts. However, if you haven't signed onto your Ubisoft account in a long time, that could mean you could lose access to all of your Ubisoft digital games that you have purchased.

Eurogamer reports that some people, including Twitter user "@PC_enjoyer", have started receiving emails from Ubisoft stating.

We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft account associated with [your email address]. We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use. If you wish to keep your Ubisoft account, you can cancel its closure by clicking on the Cancel button below.

UBISOFT closes your account if you haven’t logged in for some time.



You will lose all your games purchased forever. pic.twitter.com/exC78bUt93 — AntiDRM🔴 (@PC_enjoyer) July 19, 2023

Twitter actually put in an amendment to his post, using links from Ubisoft's support and legal pages, which helped to explain the situation with accounts that are not used. One of the Ubisoft support pages states:

Please be reassured that Ubisoft does not automatically close inactive accounts. As part of our Terms of Use, in rare instances, we may immediately close inactive accounts to comply with local data protection legislation. This is only if we have strong reasons to believe that the account in question will remain unused. We may also close long-term inactive accounts to maintain our database. You will be notified by email if we begin the process of closing your inactive account.

The Twitter post also claims Ubisoft does not deactivate accounts that have not been signed in for less than four years.

So, the lesson here is that if you have not signed into your Ubisoft account for four years or more, you might want to do so in order to avoid your account being suspended, or finally canceled, and lose access to any games you might have bought using that account.