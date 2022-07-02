Ubisoft to shut down multiplayer features of 15 older games in September

Ubisoft is known for routinely shutting off multiplayer and other online services of its classic games as years go by, and today, the publisher shared another list of its games that will get the same treatment later in 2022. The newly announced 15 games will be decommissioned on September 1 and include classics from popular series such as Assassin's Creed, Anno, Far Cry, and Splinter Cell, among others.

In addition to shutting off all multiplayer and online capabilities, some games on the chopping block — Assassin's Creed 3 (2012), Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Liberation HD, Driver San Francisco, and Far Cry 3 (2012) — are getting their DLCs' access and installations revoked too. As expected, remastered versions of affected games will remain untouched.

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," explains Ubisoft regarding these decisions.

Here are all the affected games:

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Anno 2070

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell : Blacklist

ZombiU

Interestingly, Ubisoft noted that to play Ghost Recon Future Soldier on Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 following the decommission, the console will need to be set to offline mode. Moreover, from the list, Space Junkies is the most recent release, with it only coming out in 2019 as an online-only VR shooter. Its decommissioning will render the game unplayable.

Once September 1 hits, those who own any of the aforementioned games across PC or console will have to resort to playing only in single-player. Not every game in the list has newer entries to jump into, however. Ubisoft is working on remakes of the original Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, though they may be years away from releasing.