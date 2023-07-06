UFC 4, MLB The Show 23, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Last week, Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion did not show up with any games for Xbox players to try out, but it's back with four games this weekend, and they are all from sports genres. Interestingly, Microsoft has revamped the announcement's graphics design (seen above) after many years of using the classic style featuring the 3D Xbox logo.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play The Crew 2, UFC 4, Super Mega Baseball 4, and MLB The Show 23 for no extra cost this weekend.

The Crew 2 comes from Ubisoft's camp, offering an open-world driving experience that offers a scaled-down version of the US to use as a racing playground. Next, EA's UFC 4 offers a mixed martial arts fighting experience with character creation, a career mode, and online multiplayer.

The remaining two games are both Baseball entries. Those looking for a more realistic take on the popular sport can go with MLB The Show 23 from Sony with its authentic environments, leagues, and players. Meanwhile, EA's Super Mega Baseball 4 is an arcade experience with larger-than-life players and easy-to-pick-up mechanics.

Every Free Play Days title available this weekend has discounts running too, offering Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S a cheaper method to continue their playthroughs following the free event.

Here are the links to the Microsoft Store pages of each game and their available platforms:

This round of Xbox Free Play Days titles is available to install and try out through the weekend. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the four games from now until July 13 at 11:59 pm PT.

