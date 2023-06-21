Xbox Free Play Days gain Conan Exiles, Football Manager, and more this weekend

Microsoft usually reveals the next round of Xbox Free Play Days on Thursday just when the games begin their free-to-play promotions. This week, the announcement arrived on Wednesday. The new edition brings Conan Exiles, Manual Samuel, and Football Manager 2023 Console to play for no extra cost for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

From the bunch, Conan Exiles is an open-world multiplayer sandbox where players create a fantastical character and survive in a brutal world, with base building dungeon diving, and other activities to be busy with. Also free to play is Football Manager 2023. This latest entry in the popular series brings a simulation experience focusing entirely on, as you might guess, managing a chosen soccer team through the world’s biggest leagues.

Lastly, Manual Samuel is an indie adventure game where players control almost every aspect of Samuel's body after a deal with the devil. Everything from breathing and blinking to walking (and even driving) must be manually accomplished in this humorous adventure game.

All the Free Play Days titles of this weekend have discounts attached to them too, running alongside the free-to-play events on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Moreover, Conan Exiles and Football Manager are both available for Windows players this time too, thanks to both being Xbox Play Anywhere titles.

Here are links to the games' Microsoft Store pages and the available platforms:

Conan Exiles - $19.99 (Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X|S)

Manual Samuel - $0.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Football Manager 2023 Console Edition - $39.99 (Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X|S)

This edition of Free Play Days will be live from Thursday, June 22 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. As mentioned, Only Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the three games available on the promotion.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.