UK government sees record numbers trying to get into cybersecurity

The UK government has said that record numbers of people (3,600 applicants) in the country are attempting to kickstart careers in cybersecurity through the Upskill in Cyber programme that it has given financial backing to. It has seen a diverse group of people sign up with almost half being women and more than 50% applying from areas outside of London and the South East.

The course is aimed at people from non-cyber backgrounds and is delivered by the SANS Institute through an online learning platform. Unlike other online courses, you won’t have to pay a penny to take part but you must meet eligibility requirements and pass a four-stage application process. If you are interested in joining, get your application in by today's deadline.

The eligibility criteria for the course include being 18+, having no degree in cybersecurity, being a UK national or residing in the country for three years, and more. Overall, the eligibility criteria do not seem too restrictive so it could be worth a look if you’re serious.

The government also wants applicants to be available for cybersecurity interviews and employment upon completion of the programme and to be willing to engage with potential government and corporate employers introduced to you by SANS.

Assuming you’re eligible, you then have to pass a four-stage assessment process that includes an application form, an aptitude assessment, a 15-minute video interview, and finally an offer to join the course where you’ll present ID.

According to the government, the UK’s cybersecurity sector is growing exponentially with the workforce growing by 10% in 12 months. By offering courses like Upskill in Cyber, the government wants to ensure it has enough educated people to take on these high-skilled jobs.

If you’re interested in taking part in the programme, you can learn more and apply over on the SANS Institute website. If you want to apply, be quick about it as applications must be submitted no later than today.