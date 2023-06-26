Meta Quest+ VR subscription launches at $7.99/mo

Meta has launched its new virtual reality subscription called Meta Quest+. The monthly subscription that costs $7.99/mo (or $59.99/year) gives Quest users access to two new titles every month, the company said in an announcement today.

The VR subscription is currently available with an inaugural offer where you can get the first month for $1 if you subscribe to it by July 31. Meta said you'd be able to access all the VR titles added every month for as long as you have an active Meta Quest+ subscription.

But a catch here is that you need to manually redeem the titles added every month. In case, you cancel the subscription at some point, you'll regain access to all your previous titles when you renew it.

The VR titles coming in the month of July include arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences and the action-rythm FPS Pistol Whip from Cloudhead Games. In August, these will be followed by the social VR game Walkabout Mini Golf from Mighty Coconut and MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE from Terrible Posture Games.

Meta Quest+ VR subscription is available for users who own Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headsets. The service will also arrive later this year on the upcoming Meta Quest 3 headset which is believed to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor Quest 2.

A number of Quest VR games were showcased earlier this month, including Bulletstorm VR, The 7th Guest, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, etc.

Recently, the company also opened up its VR headsets to kids between 10 and 12 years of age. Preteens can have their own account on the headset but it needs to be created and supervised by their parents. While a user must be 18 or older to buy Meta Quest+, according to Meta, parents can share titles via the App Sharing feature.

Meta also got a new competitor this month from the house of Apple, which will arrive on the market sometime in early 2024. However, expressing his views on Vision Pro, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an internal meeting that the headset doesn't align with his idea of VR.