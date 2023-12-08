Valhalla is a new roguelike mode for God of War: Ragnarok, out free next week on PS5

Sony brought a new trailer to The Game Awards 2023 presentation today, unveiling God of War: Ragnarok: Valhalla to PlayStation fans. Kratos is returning for a new adventure that is completely free to owners of the base game, and surprise, it's out next week. Watch the trailer above.

Taking place after the events of the God of War Ragnarok campaign, Valhalla will offer players a rogue-like experience, making use of the title's satisfying combat in a new way.

"The team here at Santa Monica Studio challenged ourselves to make something different from anything we have done before in God of War history," says developer Santa Monica Studio. "God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla celebrates the combat you know and love from God of War Ragnarök and blends it with fresh, experimental elements inspired by the roguelite genre."

Falling in battle while in this mode has Kratos returning to life outside the doors of Valhalla to go for another attempt at solving the mystery behind the trial. Starting with no armor or equipment at first, Kratos will be earning rewards and powerups within each run, with permanent upgrades also available for unlocking to make future runs easier.

Here's how the upgrade system will work:

"Kratos will have access to all his weapons and fully-upgraded skill trees at all times, but must commit to a shield and path of Spartan Rage for each attempt. As you overcome the trials of Valhalla and explore its depths, you will make choices between temporary Glyphs for which Stats to upgrade, which Perks to select, which Runic Attacks to wield, and more. Each attempt can play out differently based on the rewards you choose, so keep your strategy in mind when making selections"

While the mode will be available to jump into from the get go, Santa Monica Studio recommends new players to first complete the campaign to avoid spoilers.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is out on December 12 for owners of the base game as a free update on PlayStation 5.