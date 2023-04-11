Get the PS5 God of War Ragnarok console disc bundle for $50 off its normal price

If you have been waiting to buy Sony's PlayStation 5 console, now is an excellent time to do so. Right now on Amazon, you can get the disc version of the PS5 bundle with a digital code to get the hit action game God of War Ragnarok for just $509.99.

Normally, the disc edition of the PS5 costs $499.99 on its own, and God of War Ragnarok costs $69.99 to purchase separately. So this new bundle deal basically cuts the price of the game down to just $20.

The PS5 disc edition comes with all of its features, including a DualSense Wireless Controller, a base for the console, an HDMI Cable, an AC power cord, and a USB cable. It also comes with a digital voucher for God of War Ragnarok. In the sequel to the rebooted 2018 God of War game franchise, players can control the mighty Kratos and his son Atreus as they do battle with tons of mythological monsters and characters.

