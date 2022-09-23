Valve's new Steam Charts page better details top sellers and most played games

Valve's ongoing mission to overhaul Steam one part at a time has taken aim at the classic stats page, which now offers much more information regarding real-time and weekly top sellers along with most played games on the PC gaming platform.

Dubbed Steam Charts, not to be confused with the third-party service with the same name, Valve's refreshed design brings together the information from the original stats page — topmost 100 active games and online users count on Steam — as well as the top sellers sections seen in other parts of Steam, but now with historical data.

The new "Top 100 selling right now" chart is ranking games based on total revenue, meaning everything from expansions and DLC to microtransactions count towards how high a game reaches on it. It also shows the change in ranking compared to last week for individual games as well as how long a title has remained in the top 100 list. The available data can be switched from global to specific countries to see regional trends.

Meanwhile, Valve has also begun offering data on weekly top selling games with charts that go back as far as 2005 when only three games populated Steam. The new page offers an easy solution to checking just how popular some games were back in the day. Thanks to the new revenue-based ranking system, the trends of free-to-play games can be seen quite clearly too.