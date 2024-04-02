Valve: Windows 11 market share on Steam drops to 41.61%

Statcounter is not the only analytics service reporting a decrease in Windows 11's market share. Valve published the latest results of its monthly Hardware and Software Survey, claiming Windows 11 lost a bit of its customers among Steam users as well.

For those unfamiliar, each month, Valve randomly picks a subset of Steam users and offers them anonymous participation in the survey. The provided data is platform-average, and it helps developers decide where to invest their time and resources to reach as many customers as possible.

According to Valve, in March 2024, Windows 11 went down from 41.96% to 41.61%. On the other hand, Windows 10 gained what Windows 11 lost—its market share increased from 54.19% to 54.40%. Other Windows versions, which are now unsupported, continue to their inevitable demise. 64-bit Windows 7 has 0.49% (-0.08 points), and 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.08% (-0.01 points).

64-bit Windows 10 - 54.40% (+0.21 points) Windows 11 - 41.61% (-0.35 points) 64-bit Windows 7 - 0.49% (-0.08 points) 64-bit Windows 8.1 - 0.08% (-0.01 points)

Overall, 96.67% of all Steam users play games on Windows PCs (-0.24%). MacOS has 1.38% (+0.06), and Linux has 1.94% (+0.18).

Here is what was happening on the hardware side in March 2024.

Steam Hardware Survey - March 2024 Processors Intel

68.74% (+0.83) AMD

31.22% (-0.83) Microsoft

0.04% CPU Cores 6 cores

34.12% (+0.69) 4 cores

19.93% (-0.56) 8 cores

19.82% (-0.33) Memory 16GB

47.7% (-1.34) 32GB

29.29% (+2.10) 8GB

11.74% (-0.45) GPU Models Nvidia RTX 3060

6.71% (+0.71) Nvidia RTX 2060

3.98% (-0.02) Nvidia GTX 1650

3.95% (-0.16) Video Memory 8GB

35.17% (+1.14) 12GB

18.32% (+1.2) 6GB

14.76% (-0.72) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080

58.45% (-0.37) 2560 x 1440

19.82% (+0.87) 1366 x 768

3.46% (-0.1)

You can find more information on the official Steam Hardware and Software Survey website.