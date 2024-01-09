Vivaldi gets full browser history sync, new privacy features on Android, and more

Vivaldi Technologies is rolling out a new update for its browser on Android. It introduces new options for search shortcuts and a new privacy feature that lets you set a separate search engine for private tabs. Besides, Vivaldi is now capable of syncing all your browsing history across all devices, not just the websites you had typed into the address bar. Your browsing data (history, passwords, bookmarks, open tabs, reading list, and notes) is properly encrypted, which means only you can access it.

What is new in Vivaldi 6.5 for Android?

Separate search engines for private tabs. Internet browsing sometimes requires a bit more privacy when you want to search for something too sensitive for your default search engine. Vivaldi now lets you make things a bit easier and more private by choosing a separate search engine for private tabs.

New Search Engine Shortcuts options. You can now toggle off the Search Engine Shortcut feature that allows switching search engines using a letter before a search request.

Here is the rest of the changelog:

[New] Add a setting to disable search engine nicknames (VAB-7758)

[New] Add an option to Reset Zoom (VAB-6910)

[New] Private tab search engine settings (VAB-983)

[Address Field] Align icons in the URL field on tablets (VAB-7385)

[Address Field] Should enter edit mode by default when tapping it (VAB-8369)

[QR] Should recognize protocol-less URLs (VAB-7984)

[Menus] Make the text intent context menu more useful (VAB-7003)

[Notes] Crash in creating a new folder (VAB-8207)

[Regression] Bookmark and speed dial icons pixelated (VAB-7668)

[Sync] New Sync data types missing descriptions (VAB-8452)

[Tabs] Can’t see the bottom part of the bottom row of tabs in the tab switcher (VAB-8442)

[Tabs] Group with active option in context menu persists when tab groups disabled in settings (VAB-8311)

[Tablet] The Bookmark panel doesn’t get closed when a bookmark is selected (VAB-8316)

[UI] Button duplicate for adding bookmark(VAB-8294)

[UI] Change the app name on the device from “Vivaldi Browser” to “Vivaldi” (VAB-8411)

[UI] Gap between keyboard and Keyboard Accessory View Bar (VAB-8201)

[Chromium] Upgraded to 120.0.6099.205

You can download Vivaldi for Android from the Google Play Store. The browser is also available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux.