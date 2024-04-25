Vivaldi gets big update with tab hibernation, feed auto-detection, and more

Vivaldi Technologies released a big new update for its browser. Version 6.7 is now available for download with a few significant changes and new features, such as a built-in memory saver and tab hibernation, feed auto-detection, and more.

Vivaldi now reduces memory usage by automatically hibernating inactive tabs, auto-detects more feeds with its Feed Reader on websites like Reddit and GitHub, allows creating Workspaces out of tab selections with a right-click, includes a window split-view for apps on Mac, and more.

What is new in Vivaldi 6.7

Memory Saver

Like other modern browsers, Vivaldi now has a built-in memory saver to help tab hoarders lower the memory strain. The browser lets you select the timeout, after which inactive tabs will be put to sleep or hibernated. In addition, you can manually hibernate a tab, tab stacks, or entire workspaces. Clicking an inactive tab will bring it back to life.

It is also worth noting that Vivaldi will not hibernate tabs with audio or video playing or partially filled forms.

Feed auto-detection

The built-in Vivaldi Feed Reader now automatically detects feeds and displays an icon in the address bar. Clicking it lets you add Reddit profiles, GitHub repositories, YouTube videos, and other websites to your feed and receive notifications when there are updates.

Other changes in Vivaldi 6.7 include the following:

You can now create Workspaces with fewer clicks. Select a few tabs and right-click them to make a new Workspace.

To make Vivaldi and your data in the browser more portable, Vivaldi lets you export passwords and feeds in addition to other information, such as bookmarks, speed dial, reading lists, notes, etc.

On Mac, Vivaldi now supports SplitView, allowing you to tile several apps on one screen.

You can learn more about Vivaldi 6.7 in a blog post on the official website. Vivaldi is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.