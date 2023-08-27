Warframe is getting an iOS version in 2024, cross-save support and . . . Warframe: 1999?

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of Warframe. The free-to-play sci-fi third-person shooter from developer Digital Extremes has expanded beyond its PC origins and is now available on several different platforms, including adding Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 5 console in 2020.

However, the game has never added support for cross-platform saves, which meant that your Warframe account was tied into the platform that you signed up on. This weekend, as part of Digital Extremes' TennCon 2023 fan event, the developer announced that cross-platform saves are indeed in the works.

According to the news announcement:

This feature will allow you to access your account on every platform — taking your Mastery Rank, Focus, Rewards, Equipment, and more wherever you want to play!

The cross-save feature is scheduled to be added to Warframe sometime before the end of 2023.

Digital Extremes also announced that the mobile version of Warframe is coming to Apple's iOS devices in 2024. The developer claims that the mobile version will have the full game experience, including cross-platform play and cross-saves with the PC and console versions. iOS players can pre-register for the game in the iOS app store, with a couple of in-game bonuses. There's no word if the game is coming to Android devices.

As far as new content coming to the game, the 54th Warframe called Dagath will be added in October in a story-based update called Abyss of Dagath. It will also include some improvements to the game including a "Hydroid Rework, Focus acquisition overhaul and much more!"

Later in the winter of 2023, another update called Whisper in the Wall will be released. Digital Extremes says:

You will need to unravel the mysteries left by the brilliant Albrecht Entrati and the unknowable Man in the Wall – all as you battle a new enemy faction, the Murmur, across Albrecht’s secret laboratory complex.

Finally, another big content update is coming in 2024. It's called Warframe: 1999 and the brief footage from the update that was shown indicates that this update takes place in a strange alternate timeline that's set on New Year's Eve in 1999. The footage even contains the Nine Inch Nails song Into the Void. We will likely get more info on this time-bending update closer to its release.