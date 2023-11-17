Star Citizen is free-to-play for two weeks with access to over 100 ships and vehicles

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo, Star Citizen's massive in-game free fly and celebration event, has returned. This year's promotion touts access to over 100 ships and vehicles to try out from the in-development space RPG, and the game's Persistant Universe is open to everyone for the duration without having to pay for a game package too.

The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo of 2953 lasts for 13 days, running from November 17 through November 30. Developer Cloud Imperium Games will be rotating in different ship and vehicle manufacturers from the sci-fi universe every 48 hours to keep players returning to try out the newest available hardware.

The final three days of the event will also bring back all the ships as options for test-flying for anyone that missed out on a specific day. All players jumping in will also gain access to the Cutter spaceship from Drake Interplanetary as a starting vessel to get themselves situated and get to the convention easily.

As usual, the event will be taking place in New Babbage, the largest city on the planet microTech. Players can follow the signs and use the transit system to head to the show floor after spawning or landing in the city.

Check out the image below for a rundown of what in-game companies will be showcased on which days. For more details on what exact ships, vehicles, and other equipment will be available for test-flying this year, head to the developer's Intergalactic Aerospace Expo event blog post here.

Since last year's free fly event, Star Citizen's Persistent Universe portion has gone through multiple major updates. This has brought in overhauled PVP elements, new space stations, city upgrades, salvaging missions, persistent object support, new missions, and much more to the crowd-funded game.

The single-player campaign that's also in development internally alongside the multiplayer also reached a major milestone recently, with Cloud Imperium Games announcing that it has reached "feature complete" status. See the new Squadron 42 campaign gameplay trailer here.