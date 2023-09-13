Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will release on December 7 for PC, Xbox, PS5 and Mac

In May, Games Workshop held its annual Warhammer Skulls event and announced a number of new Warhammer 40,000 titles, including Rogue Trader. Today, Owlcat Games has announced that Rogue Trader will be launched on December 7, 2023. The upcoming isometric cRPG will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac on the same day.

Rogue Trader takes place in the Koronus Expanse region of the Warhammer 40k universe. Players assume the role of a Rogue Trader, authorized by the Empire to explore uncharted territories and trade between alien worlds. They must navigate the dangers that threaten the Empire while seeking fortune and glory.

The game will offer an open-ended experience with meaningful player choices that can impact how the story unfolds. Players will recruit a variety of unique companions to their crew, including a Space Marine from the Space Wolves chapter.

These companions will provide different skills and abilities to aid the Rogue Trader. Players can develop relationships with their companions and explore their backgrounds. Successful missions will earn rewards that can be used to upgrade a player's ship and crew.

While the main focus of Rogue Trader remains a single-player campaign where players take on the role of an up-and-coming trader, the developer has confirmed it will feature a co-op mode. This mode will be available on PC at launch and arrive later on consoles.

The Warhammer 40k universe and CRPG fans have new adventures to look forward to this coming December when it launches on major consoles, PC and Mac. You can sign up now for the game's open beta.