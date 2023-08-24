After a delay of nearly a year, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on Xbox October 4

It's been a long wait, but a game that was supposed to launch on the PC and the Xbox Series X/S consoles at the same time is finally going to make its Xbox debut soon. Warhammer 40,000 Darktide will launch on the Xbox consoles on October 4, according to its developer Fatshark in a post on X.

The co-op based first person shooter set in Games Workshop's Warhammer 40K franchise was released for the PC on November 30, 2022. It was supposed to launch on Microsoft's Xbox consoles on the same day, but Fatshark announced that the Xbox version would be delayed.

The game got mostly average reviews when the PC version was released and gamers also encountered a number of bugs and technical issues.

In January 2023 Fatshark announced it would delay the Xbox port indefinitely while it concentrated on updating the PC version to address the issues gamers had with the title. Since then, Fatshark has released a large number of patches for the PC edition, with the last one launching earlier this month.

With the announcement of the Xbox release date, it seems like Fatshark believes it has fixed the many issues gamers had with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide so it could proceed with the console launch.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.

The game will also be added to Xbox Game Pass when it debuts on the Xbox Series S and X consoles. It will remain a console exclusive on Xbox for a limited time.