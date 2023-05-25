New Warhammer games announced including Realms of Ruin and Speed Freeks

Games Workshop held its now annual Warhammer Skulls online event today, which focused on the many, many PC, console, and mobile video games that are set in the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 universes. Today's event revealed two all-new games, new info and trailers for upcoming games, and lots of new content for current Warhammer titles.

Here's a quick look at what was shown during Warhammer Skulls:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

The biggest new game reveal is this upcoming real-time strategy game from developer Frontier Developments, where players will be able to control four factions in the Age of Sigmar part of the Warhammer universe. Here's what you can expect:

Upgrade units with in-depth tech trees and unleash them against your rivals in gripping battles that change every time you play. Capture arcane conduits and harvest resources as you fight your war on multiple fronts, all to claim the realm of Ghur for your chosen faction. An expansive single-player campaign co-written by Black Library legend Gav Thorpe sends the immortal heroes of the Stormcast Eternals on a mission to defend the fortress of Harkanibus from cunning Kruleboyz. Players can clash in 1v1 and 2v2 cross-platform multiplayer bouts, both in laid-back casual games and ranked leaderboards.

The game doesn't have a release date but it's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and you can sign up for the game's open beta now.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Here's a surprising new game. Speed Freeks is a vehicle combat game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe from developer Caged Element. Here's what you can expect:

Class-Based Racing and Shooter Gameplay Choose from various classes of vehicle including killers, tanks and support wagons, each with distinct abilities that target a variety of playstyles. With 7 unique vehicles, you’ll always find one that caters to your current gaming mood – especially if it’s just wanting to make things go BOOM!

Choose from various classes of vehicle including killers, tanks and support wagons, each with distinct abilities that target a variety of playstyles. With 7 unique vehicles, you’ll always find one that caters to your current gaming mood – especially if it’s just wanting to make things go BOOM! Intense Multiplayer Mayhem Bring out your biggest and flashiest Dakka and fight your way to the finish in chaotic 16 player matches. Featuring a variety of badass vehicles to choose from and richly decorated maps to battle in, no two matches ever turn out the same.

Bring out your biggest and flashiest Dakka and fight your way to the finish in chaotic 16 player matches. Featuring a variety of badass vehicles to choose from and richly decorated maps to battle in, no two matches ever turn out the same. Epic Game Mode Speed Freeks’ Alpha game mode is a hard-hitting combat racing conquest that ends in a glorious sprint to the finish. A fresh take on the vehicular shooter, this mode has players racing to capture points where they battle it out for the bigger score, and has them pushing the pedal to the metal in a race towards the finish.

Speed Freeks’ Alpha game mode is a hard-hitting combat racing conquest that ends in a glorious sprint to the finish. A fresh take on the vehicular shooter, this mode has players racing to capture points where they battle it out for the bigger score, and has them pushing the pedal to the metal in a race towards the finish. Snazzy Visuals Feast your eyes on speedy and explosive chaos powered by Unreal Engine 5. Live out your ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Ork gaming fantasy like never before with authentic vehicles and characters blazing through the grim dark future.

The best part is that you can play an alpha test of Speed Freeks for free right now on the PC via Steam.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The upcoming sequel to the hit third-person action game from Saber Interactive got a new gameplay trailer today, with lots of Tyranids on screen making our character very upset indeed. The game is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC but does not yet have a release date.

Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader

The upcoming RPG set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe got a new trailer today. More importantly, you can pre-order the PC game now to get access to the beta test that starts in just one week on June 1.

Check out the Warhammer Community site for more info on lots of upcoming content updates to previously released Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 games, along with Warhammer content that is being added to games like World of Tanks, World War Z, and even PowerWash Simulator.

Also, look for discounts on tons of Warhammer games on GoG.com and Steam, and you can get the strategy game Warhammer 40,000 Gladius: Relics of War for free to keep for the next seven days on Steam.