WatchOS 11 update turns the Apple Watch into a full TV remote replacement

TV remotes can arguably be at the top of the list of items that can be easily lost. With the advancement in technology, there are options to use your smartphone or tablet as a TV remote replacement. However, wouldn't it be a great option to control your TV right from a device that is sitting on your wrist?

The Remote app has been available for both watchOS and iOS devices offering a way to control connected Apple TV 4K using the Apple Watch or iPhone. With the latest watchOS 11 update, Apple has added a lot of missing remote control features to the Remote app, making it a full TV remote replacement.

Previously, the Remote app on the Apple Watch could perform some basic functionalities. It could play or pause a video, go back to the previous menu, swipe to navigate the tvOS interface, and tap to select content.

The Remote app on the Apple Watch didn't have the feature to control volume, for which the user had to use the physical remote control. And this was a major drawback for users ditching the Apple Watch Remote app.

But with watchOS 11, Apple has not only introduced the option to control volume but also added multiple functionalities. The latest version of the Remote app lets you:

Adjust the volume: Turn the Digital Crown.

Press and hold the Digital Crown until you see the listening indicator, then speak your request.

Mute or unmute audio: Tap the More Options button, then tap Mute & Unmute.

Turn on captions: Tap the More Options button, then tap Captions.

Turn Apple TV on or off: Tap the More Options button, then tap Power.

These are some nice additions, making the Apple Watch a complete physical TV remote while offering the added advantage of being part of the Apple ecosystem, where all devices work seamlessly together.

Let us know your thoughts on the latest Apple Watch Remote app update. Will you start using it now?