We now have our first look at the supposed design of the iPhone 15 Pro

Today, 9to5Mac has shared renders of what the iPhone 15 Pro is set to look like, which are based on CAD models that a case manufacturer has gained access to. These renders show that Apple is taking a slightly different approach to the design of the next generation Pro iPhone.

Apple typically shares these CAD files to case manufacturers so that they can prepare cases for the devices prior to the launch of the new phone, so that there is plenty on the market for day 1. This file reportedly comes from a Chinese factory, which appears to be the first to gain access to them.

I worked with @9to5mac to give you the first look at iPhone 15 Pro! Thinner bezels, USB-C, new cameras, rounder edges, and more… see the full story at https://t.co/0dZ6DQ8Hrn pic.twitter.com/cKSvo7chk2 — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 16, 2023

The biggest change visible on these renders, prepared by @ianzelbo on Twitter, clearly shows the fact that Apple is ditching the Lightning port, as previously rumoured, and replacing it with USB-C, which would be the biggest change since Apple ditched the 30-pin connector in 2012.

Another apparent change visible from these renders is the design, losing the hard, squared off edges visible on the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series of phones, and adding a softer curved edge, but not the same roundness as was previously seen in the iPhone 11. Once again, the camera bump increases in size, but retains the same layout and LiDAR sensor.

Another hinted change that seems to be coming to fruition is the move away from physical buttons on the sides of the device, moving to capacitive buttons similar to the home button on the iPhone SE that was first introduced in that form factor with the iPhone 7. The mute switch also appears to be redesigned as well.

For now, this is all we know, and specs remain a mystery, but the apparent changes to the design and the Lightning port supposedly being ditched will make this one of the more anticipated iPhone launches when we see it later this year, if typical iPhone release timelines are followed again in 2023.

Source: 9to5Mac