Weekend PC Game Deals: Alien Day specials, VR bundles, and Xbox hits to grab

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble is known for its killer virtual reality game bundles, and the latest one carries on the tradition. Every game in this collection touts Very Positive user reviews on Steam.

The In Your Face VR Bundle begins the rollout with copies of Vertigo Remastered and Superfly for $12, while paying $15 gets you additional copies of Into the Radius VR and Rumble. The $18 final tier adds on three more games, and they are Zenith: The Last City, Wanderer, and BattleGroupVR.

Humble didn't stop there. Co-op fans were the targets in the new Fight 4 Your Friends bundle, which carries Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, The Anacrusis, and Zombie Army Trilogy in the $10 selection. Paying the full $15 also gets you copies of Back 4 Blood and Zombie Army 4.

Epic is not taking a break from double giveaways, with the latest one coming with copies of Beyond Blue and Never Alone for anyone to claim.

Beyond Blue is a narrative adventure experience where you explore the depth of the ocean to track mysterious sea creatures and deep-sea enigmas. Meanwhile, Never Alone is a puzzle platformer taking place in Alaska that has you taking the roles of a girl named Nuna and her Arctic fox. The game can be played solo or in a local coop as the heroic duo explore the frozen tundra.

The double giveaway will last until April 27. Breathedge and Poker Club are what's incoming next week as freebies.

Free Events

If you wanted to see what the latest Call of Duty multiplayer is like, Activision is currently hosting a Modern Warfare 2 Free Access Week event for some of the game's maps and modes. The offer is accessible via the Warzone 2.0 free-to-play client until April 26.

Hopping over to Steam free weekends, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is currently free-to-play too. The cooperative shooter pits you and up to two friends against the horrors in the Aliens universe. Don't forget that the game is currently a part of the latest Humble Choice bundle too.

Lastly, Turbo Golf Racing arrives on the free event pile as an interesting mashup of golf and Rocket League. Its multiplayer offers up its competitive action for up to eight players at once across various whacky courses.

Big Deals

It's a big sales weekend for various publishers and franchises, with Xbox, SuperGiant, Techland, and more joining the discount party. Don't forget to grab the free copy of Desktop Dungeons over on Steam too.

Here are the handpicked big deals we have for you this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's latest DRM-free specials bring about discounts for cute and scary games, alongside a good clump of RPGs. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.