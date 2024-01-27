Weekend PC Game Deals: Festival of Pirates and Ninjas, plus a Soulslike bundle

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble Bundle introduced a bundle for souls-like fans this week, offering seven games that take inspiration from the genre as part of a two-tiered collection.

The aptly titled 'With Soulslike These You Need Enemies' bundle begins with Tails Of Iron, Arboria, and Hellpoint in the starting tier for $7. This is followed up by Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Remnant: From the Ashes, Stray Blade, and Strayed Lights in the higher tier, which comes in at $15.

Three weeks remain on the bundle's counter before it gets replaced with something else.

Another freebie arrived from the Epic Games Store earlier this week, too, and as previously announced, it was a copy of Infinifactory that dropped in. The title is by famed engineering puzzle game developer Zachtronics.

Released in 2015, Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game that has you creating products for alien overlords utilizing assembly lines with conveyor belts, welders, pushers, and sensors.

There are multiple methods to complete each level, and a higher score is given for optimizing the lines to use up less space and fewer blocks and complete production with the least cycles.



The Infinifactory giveaway will last until February 1, and on the same day, Doors - Paradox will be coming in as the next freebie.

Free Events

Only a single free event is running this weekend, and it's for a hit single-player entry available on Steam. 11 bit studios' atmospheric survival game This War of Mine is yours to try out for the next few days, letting you take control of a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city.

Big Deals

The latest sale festival to hit Steam focuses on games featuring pirates or ninjas (or even both). Alongside that, there are a couple of publisher sales from Kepler and Plaion, discounts for relatively new AAA releases, and more. Here's our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

It's pretty late in January, but the GOG store is having a new year sale with thousands of DRM-free games getting price cuts. To celebrate, Mordheim: City of the Damned is being offered to everyone on the front page of the store for free too. Here are some highlights from the ongoing offers:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.