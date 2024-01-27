Weekend PC Game Deals: Festival of Pirates and Ninjas, plus a Soulslike bundle

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Humble Bundle introduced a bundle for souls-like fans this week, offering seven games that take inspiration from the genre as part of a two-tiered collection.
The aptly titled 'With Soulslike These You Need Enemies' bundle begins with Tails Of Iron, Arboria, and Hellpoint in the starting tier for $7. This is followed up by Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Remnant: From the Ashes, Stray Blade, and Strayed Lights in the higher tier, which comes in at $15.
Three weeks remain on the bundle's counter before it gets replaced with something else.
Another freebie arrived from the Epic Games Store earlier this week, too, and as previously announced, it was a copy of Infinifactory that dropped in. The title is by famed engineering puzzle game developer Zachtronics.
Released in 2015, Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game that has you creating products for alien overlords utilizing assembly lines with conveyor belts, welders, pushers, and sensors.
There are multiple methods to complete each level, and a higher score is given for optimizing the lines to use up less space and fewer blocks and complete production with the least cycles.
The Infinifactory giveaway will last until February 1, and on the same day, Doors - Paradox will be coming in as the next freebie.
Free Events
Only a single free event is running this weekend, and it's for a hit single-player entry available on Steam. 11 bit studios' atmospheric survival game This War of Mine is yours to try out for the next few days, letting you take control of a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city.
Big Deals
The latest sale festival to hit Steam focuses on games featuring pirates or ninjas (or even both). Alongside that, there are a couple of publisher sales from Kepler and Plaion, discounts for relatively new AAA releases, and more. Here's our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:
- Street Fighter 6 – $39.59 on Steam
- Lords of the Fallen – $35.99 on Steam
- Ghostrunner 2 – $34.99 on Steam
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – $31.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Atomic Heart – $29.99 on Humble Store
- HITMAN World of Assassination – $27.99 on Steam
- PAYDAY 3 – $25.99 on Steam
- System Shock – $19.99 on Steam
- Demeo – $19.99 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy – $19.79 on Steam
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – $16.74 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $16.49 on Steam
- Conan Exiles – $15.99 on Steam
- NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – $15.99 on Humble Store
- Until You Fall – $14.99 on Steam
- Dead Cells – $14.99 on Steam
- Return to Monkey Island – $14.99 on Steam
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – $13.59 on Steam
- Green Hell – $12.49 on Steam
- Valheim – $11.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- Metal: Hellsinger – $11.99 on Steam
- Nioh: Complete Edition – $11.49 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $9.99 on Steam
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Bundle – $9.99 on Steam
- Quantum Break – $9.99 on Steam
- Phantom Abyss – $9.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $9.89 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – $8.99 on Steam
- Demonologist – $8.99 on Steam
- Katana ZERO – $8.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $8.50 on GreenManGaming
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – $7.99 on Steam
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – $7.99 on Steam
- Descenders – $7.49 on Steam
- Arma 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $7.49 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Humble Store
- Deliver Us The Moon – $6.99 on Steam
- Cossacks 3 – $6.79 on Steam
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition – $6.39 on Steam
- Outward Definitive Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- 7 Days to Die – $5.99 on Steam
- Road 96 – $4.99 on Steam
- The Messenger – $4.99 on Steam
- Iron Harvest – $4.49 on Steam
- Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49 on Steam
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – $3.99 on Steam
- Shadow Warrior 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- SOMA – $2.99 on Steam
- Amnesia: Rebirth – $2.99 on Steam
- This War of Mine – $2.99 on Steam
- shapez – $2.99 on Steam
- Infinifactory – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
It's pretty late in January, but the GOG store is having a new year sale with thousands of DRM-free games getting price cuts. To celebrate, Mordheim: City of the Damned is being offered to everyone on the front page of the store for free too. Here are some highlights from the ongoing offers:
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $30.38 on GOG
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 on GOG
- System Shock - $25.99 on GOG
- TUNIC - $20.99 on GOG
- Gloomhaven - $17.49 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- The Sinking City - $11.99 on GOG
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.19 on GOG
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - $9.99 on GOG
- Opus Magnum - $9.99 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 on GOG
- Star Trek: Armada II - $7.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Frostpunk - $5.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $4.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- INSIDE - $4.99 on GOG
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $4.39 on GOG
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 on GOG
- Far Cry 2: Fortune's Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 on GOG
- Fallout Tactics - $2.49 on GOG
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- The Settlers 2: 10th Anniversary - $2.49 on GOG
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - $2.49 on GOG
- One Finger Death Punch 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape - $1.49 on GOG
- Populous: The Beginning - $1.49 on GOG
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - $1.34 on GOG
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $0.99 on GOG
- Pizza Connection 2 - $0.59 on GOG
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
