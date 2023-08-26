Weekend PC Game Deals: Platformers to bundle, RTS to keep, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
A brand-new bundle entered Humble's constantly updating collection, and this one brings 3D platformers from recent times.
The Masterful Modern 3D Platformers Bundle has New Super Lucky's Tale and Pumpkin Jack $9. For Hell Pie, The Spirit and the Mouse, Kao the Kangaroo, and Demon Turf join in for $15. Paying the full $17 for the bundle will add on A Hat in Time and its Seal the Deal expansion to finish things off.
There's almost three weeks left on this charity bundle before it goes away.
The Epic Games Store doesn't have a double giveaway this week, but it does have a pretty well-received game to keep.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak by Blackbird Interactive drops in as an real-time strategy experience that features a prequel storyline to the classic franchise. While managing resources, research, and fleet compositions, you'll be fighting land and air battles using a range of vehicles that go up to heavyweight cruisers.
The Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak giveaway will last until August 31, which will then be followed up by a Cave Story+ giveaway.
Free Events
A couple of games are having free weekend promotions this weekend. Let's kick things off with State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, the zombie game that is more of a community management experience than survival. There's cooperative play available too.
Next up, For The King is also free-to-play this weekend, which is an RPG experience that mashes together tabletop and roguelike elements with plenty of exploration and dungeons to dive. Solo and co-op play is offered here too.
Big Deals
There's not many publisher deals happening but plenty of hits from the past few years are on sale this weekend. Here's our latest big deals list for you to peruse:
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- SCARLET NEXUS – $24.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $24.4 on Gamesplanet
- ICARUS – $23.44 on Steam
- Medieval Dynasty – $22.74 on Steam
- Crusader Kings III – $21.50 on Gamebillet
- Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79 on Steam
- Saints Row – $19.79 on Steam
- Cult of the Lamb – $16.24 on Steam
- Contraband Police – $15.99 on Steam
- Europa Universalis IV – $15.99 on Steam
- Planet of Lana – $14.99 on Steam
- After the Fall – $14.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Peglin – $14.99 on Steam
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – $14.49 on Steam
- Boyfriend Dungeon – $12.99 on Steam
- Gunfire Reborn – $12.99 on Steam
- Spin Rhythm XD – $11.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $11.99 on Gamesplanet
- A Little to the Left – $10.49 on Steam
- Tormented Souls – $9.99 on Steam
- Dying Light Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- SpiderHeck – $8.99 on Steam
- The Ascent – $8.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $8.09 on Fanatical
- House Flipper – $7.49 on Steam
- Arizona Sunshine – $7.49 on Steam
- Road 96 – $6.98 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- Endzone - A World Apart – $5.99 on Steam
- Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- Don't Starve Together – $5.09 on Steam
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra – $4.99 on Steam
- Embr – $4.99 on Steam
- For The King – $4.99 on Steam
- Spirit of the North – $3.99 on Steam
- Guacamelee! 2 – $3.99 on Steam
- Caesar 3 – $3.89 on Steam
- A Fisherman's Tale – $3.89 on Steam
- Vampire Survivors – $3.74 on Steam
- ROUNDS – $2.99 on Steam
- XCOM: Chimera Squad – $2.99 on Steam
- Unspottable – $2.99 on Steam
- XCOM 2 – $2.39 on Fanatical
- Game Dev Tycoon – $1.99 on Steam
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
Games made in Ukraine, strategy hits, and more discounted this weekend on the DRM-free store GOG. Here are some highlights:
- art of rally - $24.99 on GOG
- ENDLESS Space 2 - $9.99 on GOG
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- AI War 2 - $7.99 on GOG
- Xenonauts - $6.24 on GOG
- Oriental Empires - $5.99 on GOG
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $5.39 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 on GOG
- Trine 2: Complete Story - $4.99 on GOG
- Red Baron Pack - $4.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $3.99 on GOG
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord - $3.59 on GOG
- Metro 2033 Redux - $2.99 on GOG
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - $2.49 on GOG
- Gobliiins pack - $2.39 on GOG
- To The Moon - $1.99 on GOG
- Cossacks Anthology - $1.49 on GOG
- Uplink: Hacker Elite - $1.19 on GOG
- Homeworld: Emergence - $0.99 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
