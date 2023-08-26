Weekend PC Game Deals: Platformers to bundle, RTS to keep, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

A brand-new bundle entered Humble's constantly updating collection, and this one brings 3D platformers from recent times.



The Masterful Modern 3D Platformers Bundle has New Super Lucky's Tale and Pumpkin Jack $9. For Hell Pie, The Spirit and the Mouse, Kao the Kangaroo, and Demon Turf join in for $15. Paying the full $17 for the bundle will add on A Hat in Time and its Seal the Deal expansion to finish things off.

There's almost three weeks left on this charity bundle before it goes away.

The Epic Games Store doesn't have a double giveaway this week, but it does have a pretty well-received game to keep.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak by Blackbird Interactive drops in as an real-time strategy experience that features a prequel storyline to the classic franchise. While managing resources, research, and fleet compositions, you'll be fighting land and air battles using a range of vehicles that go up to heavyweight cruisers.

The Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak giveaway will last until August 31, which will then be followed up by a Cave Story+ giveaway.

Free Events

A couple of games are having free weekend promotions this weekend. Let's kick things off with State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, the zombie game that is more of a community management experience than survival. There's cooperative play available too.

Next up, For The King is also free-to-play this weekend, which is an RPG experience that mashes together tabletop and roguelike elements with plenty of exploration and dungeons to dive. Solo and co-op play is offered here too.

Big Deals

There's not many publisher deals happening but plenty of hits from the past few years are on sale this weekend. Here's our latest big deals list for you to peruse:

DRM-free Specials

Games made in Ukraine, strategy hits, and more discounted this weekend on the DRM-free store GOG. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

