Western Digital now has a 44TB external hard drive that may cost more than your PC

Are you in the need to store lots of video or images, but your current hard drive on your PC is full and can't handle one more selfie pic or home video clip? Here comes Western Digital to the rescue. The long running storage company has just released a new model in its My Book Duo series of external hard drives that tops out at a huge 44TB.

The new model is RAID-optimized, according to Western Digital, with the ability to be used as a single RAID-1 drive for data mirroring or as two 22TB independent drives. It also comes with two USB ports and 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption with password protection software. It also works well with both Windows and Mac PCs. The price for this drive might cause many to pause before buying it as Western Digital is now selling it for $1,499.99.

If you want a smaller and more affordable external storage solution, Western Digital has also announced the 22TB My Book drive. While it's not made as a RAID device, it still has 256-bit AES hardware encryption along with backup software for Windows and Mac PCs. It's also on sale now for the price of $599.99.