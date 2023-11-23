WD Elements 22TB 20TB 18TB 16TB external back up hard disks (HDD) currently lowest priced

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

However, that does not seem to be the case at the moment since earlier today we covered 4TB external SSDs from Crucial at their lowest-ever prices, and although Crucial has them beat there, Western Digital (WD) has made sure that its external portable hard disk drives (HDDs) under the Elements brand are not like that.

Multiple Elements HDDs of different capacities, namely 22TB, 20TB, 18TB, and 16TB, are currently selling at some of the best prices they have hit in recent times. These high-capacity HDDs are excellent choices for backing data up so if you happen to have loads of that (many people do), check these drives out. (If you are looking to upgrade your NAS or Plex Media servers, check out these CMR-based drive deals from WD.)

Get the WD Elements external portable HDDs at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.