Apple reportedly will now wait until June's WWDC to reveal its mixed reality headset

Apple's plan to show off its long rumored (and allegedly expensive) mixed reality headset will take a big longer to achieve. A new report from Bloomberg (via unnamed sources) says that Apple will push back the reveal from a special press event in April to an announcement during the company's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will happen sometime in June.

Bloomberg says the new reveal delay is for a typical reason; Apple's new headset has hit some development issues, making it easier for the company to show it in action during the WWDC event. It's pretty rare for Apple to debut a new hardware product at its developers conference. Usually the WWDC is set aside to show off the latest iOS or MacOS version.

Apple's mixed reality headset has been rumored for several years, but plans for its launch time frame have changed a number of times, according to reports. One of the big reasons is that it may truly be a revolutionary product. Another recent Bloomberg report claims the headset can be used in both augmented reality mode (where visuals are placed in the "real world") and full virtual reality (where the user's viewpoint is fully in the virtual world). It will also reportedly work without the need for physical hand controllers or the need for a companion PC.

Apple still plans to launch the headset, which may use the Reality Pro name, by late 2023, according to reports. However, it may cost as much as $3,000, making it out of reach of most consumers.