WhatsApp Android beta is testing a new reply bar for images and videos

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is figuring out new ways people can use to respond when they receive media in their conversations. WABetaInfo reports that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.20.20 comes with a new reply bar.

The feature is currently available to some beta testers and lets users quickly reply to images, videos, and GIFs in the messaging app. As of now, users running the stable version of WhatsApp can respond to texts and media by swiping right on the message.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.20: what's new?



As per the screenshot shared by the website, the reply bar shows up at the bottom of the screen when you open an image, video, or GIF in a WhatsApp conversation. It saves an extra tap as you don't need to go back to the chat screen to type your response.

WABetaInfo notes that the reply bar is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.20. However, the feature might be available to some users running the previous 2.23.20.18 beta update.

Apart from that, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.20.1.70 is also rolling out. The latest beta update brings AI stickers to some beta testers, allowing iOS users to create and share new stickers using Meta's AI. The feature isn't new as it was rolled out to testers on WhatsApp beta for Android last month.

To try AI stickers, go to any conversation in the WhatsApp app and open the stickers interface. If your account has received the feature, you'll see a "Create" button. After that, you can throw your desired text prompt at the AI which will then create a series of stickers based on the input.

The AI stickers feature is part of Meta's wider efforts to put more artificial intelligence into its social media apps. The company announced its Meta AI chatbot for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger which is being built in partnership with Microsoft.

In recent news, Meta launched a new feature called Flows that gives business extra powers such as booking tickets and taking orders from users inside WhatsApp. A media report claimed WhatsApp was planning to bring ads to its platform but it was later refuted by WhatsApp's head Will Cathcart.