Windows 10 22H2 Insiders get Release Preview build 19045.2301 (KB5020030)

Microsoft has released a new build to Windows 10 version 22H2 Insiders who are on the Release Preview channel. Build 19045.2301 (KB5020030) brings changes to the taskbar search, fixes some important bugs, and more.

The full release notes are given below:

New! We provided the Quick Assist application for your client device.

New! The search box now appears, by default, on the taskbar when the taskbar is at the top of your screen or when you turn on small taskbar button mode. You can use the search box to discover information and search your PC and the web directly from your taskbar. To configure how search appears, right-click the taskbar of your primary monitor and hover over Search.

We fixed an issue that affected some devices that are managed by an enterprise. We improved the reliability of app installations for them.

We fixed an issue that affected cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset failed. The error message was, ” There was an error resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.

We fixed some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It caused D3D9 to stop working when you used Microsoft Remote Desktop.

We fixed an issue that affected certain printers. The print outputs were misaligned.

We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might have stopped working.

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocked live response investigations.

You can find the official blog post here.