Windows 10 Insider Release Preview Build 19045.3030 includes improved search box experience

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 build for the Release Preview channel. This is for the users of Windows 10 22H2, with the build number 19045.3030 (KB5026435). It has a number of improvements, including a revamped search box experience on the Windows 10 taskbar. Here is the changelog

New ! This update brings back an improved search box experience on the Windows 10 taskbar. If you have a top, bottom, regular, or small icons taskbar, you will see the search box appear. You can use it to easily access apps, files, settings, and more from Windows and the web. You will also have access to the latest search updates, such as search highlights. If you want to restore your previous search experience, you can do that easily. To do that, use the taskbar context menu or respond to a dialog that appears when you use search. New ! This update now displays up to three high priority toast notifications at the same time. This feature affects apps that use Windows OS notifications to send notices for calls, reminders, or alarms. Up to four toast notifications might appear at the same time. This means that there can be three high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

This update addresses an issue that affects App Installer. Sometimes, MSIX apps fail to update.

This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is “2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The username or password is incorrect).”

This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.

This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.

This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.

This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.

This update addresses an issue that affects the PublishDfsRoots policy. It does not apply correctly to a targeted client that has mobile device management (MDM). One example of MDM is Microsoft Intune.

This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.

This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. Sometimes, it does not show the correct layout based on the current input scope.

This update addresses an issue that sometimes fails to open the touch keyboard.

This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag.

