Ahead of tomorrow's event, Apple now lets you erase its logo on its homepage

Apple is set to launch a new lineup of iPad Pro and iPad Air at tomorrow's Let Loose event, kicking off at 7 AM PT. Ahead of the launch event, Apple has updated its homepage with some interactive elements to celebrate the upcoming announcements.

If you visit the Apple.com website, you will see various illustrations of the Apple logo. There is a twist, though. When you move the cursor of your mouse over the logo, you will be able to fully erase the logo before a new logo animates and replaces the old one.

The new animated erasable logo hints that Apple could launch new generations of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard along with the new iPad lineup. We have shared all the details on how, when, and where you can watch the Apple event in our dedicated article.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro tablet, which has been waiting for a refresh since October 2022. We may finally get a new model at the launch event. The upcoming OLED iPad Pro is expected to bring new AI features and will also be the first to be powered by Apple's in-house M4 chipset.

Moreover, we could also see a new generation of Apple Pencil. The upcoming Apple Pencil is expected to come with a multi-squeeze gesture feature. This would allow users to do more with their Apple Pencil and fly through them by squeezing the pencil.

A new Magic Keyboard is also incoming and is expected to feature a new design based on aluminum materials. The Magic Keyboard could also sport a larger trackpad to give it a more laptop-like appeal. There is no clarity if the upcoming Magic Keyboard will be compatible only with the new iPad Pro or if it will work with the iPad Air as well.

Apart from new devices, there are rumors that Apple could also promote its M4 chip as an AI chip, as we have received hints that Apple plans to introduce AI features in iOS 18, which is expected to bring AI-powered changes to several first-party apps, ahead of its WWDC event on June 10.