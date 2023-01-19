Windows 10 (KB5019275) is out with fix for News and Interests flickering, and more

Microsoft earlier today released the latest cumulative update for Windows 10 (KB5019275) with builds 19042.2546, 19043.2546, 19044.2546, and 19045.2546. The new update fixes an annoying bug which can cause the News and Interests feature on the Taskbar to flicker, or cause File Explorer to be unresponsive. There are also the usual bug fixes and known issues to consider.

It's important to note that Microsoft has stated that there will be no more optional non-security updates for Windows 10, versions 20H2 and 21H2 after March 2023:

After March 2023, there are no more optional, non-security preview releases for the supported editions of Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 21H2. Only cumulative monthly security updates (known as the "B" or Update Tuesday release) will continue for these versions. Windows 10, version 22H2 will continue to receive security and optional releases.

Here are the release highlights of the new KB5019275 update:

New! This update displays storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage, if needed.

Below is the full changelog:

New! This update addresses an issue that affects cached Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentication data. The first attempt to sign in fails. The second attempt to sign in succeeds.

This update addresses an issue that affects cached Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentication data. The first attempt to sign in fails. The second attempt to sign in succeeds. This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe . It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe . It stopsresponding.

. It stopsresponding. This update addresses an issue that affects the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you open Task View. It causes the desktop to stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that damages memory. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects MSInfo.exe . It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy.

. It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

and here are the Known Issues with this update.

Symptoms Workaround Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later. Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps. To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU: Extract the cab from the msu via this command line (using the package for KB5000842 as an example): expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.msu /f:Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab

Extract the SSU from the previously extracted cab via this command line: expand Windows10.0-KB5000842-x64.cab /f:*

You will then have the SSU cab, in this example named SSU-19041.903-x64.cab. Slipstream this file into your offline image first, then the LCU. If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.

The new update is available on:

Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-Session, version 20H2

Windows 10 Enterprise and Education, version 20H2

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 20H2

Windows 10 on Surface Hub Windows 10, version 21H1, all editions

Windows 10, version 21H2, all editions

Windows 10, version 22H2, all editions

How to get the update

You can search for this update in Windows Update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you’ll find the link to download and install the update, or download the update manually from Microsoft Update Catalog here. To know more about this update, head over to the support article on Microsoft's official website here.