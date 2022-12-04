KB5020683: Microsoft begins offering Windows 11 to Windows 10 22H2 users via OOBE

Almost ever since Windows 11 came out last year, Microsoft has been eager to push it, citing "positive" feedback. Back in May of this year, the firm announced that Windows 11 was ready for broad deployment. In the meantime, for versions approaching the end of servicing, the Redmond giant has also been nudging Windows 10 21H1 users to get Windows 11. And for those on Windows 8.1, Microsoft even urges users to upgrade to a new PC to enjoy all the goodness of Windows 11.

A few days ago, the company has started offering the next Windows as an Out of Box experience (OOBE) update to Windows 10 22H2 users for the first time.

The support document regarding the new OOBE update (KB5020683) states:

On November 30, 2022, an out-of-band update was released to improve the Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). It provides eligible devices with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the OOBE process. This update will be available only when an OOBE update is installed. This update applies to the following: Windows 10, version 2004 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 20H2 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 21H1 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 21H2 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 22H2 (Home and Professional only)

In order to receive this OOBE update, there are a few prerequisites on certain Windows 10 versions. These are given below:

How to get this update Windows OOBE This update is installed during the Windows OOBE process if an Internet connection is available. You must have one of the following updates or a later update installed to apply this update: For Windows 10, version 2004 Recommended: November 10, 2020—KB4586781 (OS Build 19041.630)

Optional: October 29, 2020—KB4580364 (OS Build 19041.610) For Windows 10, version 20H2 No additional updates are required. For Windows 10, version 21H1 No additional updates are required. For Windows 10, version 21H2 No additional updates are required. For Windows 10, version 22H2 No additional updates are required.

You may find more information on Microsoft's official website.