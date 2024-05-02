Arabic becomes the fourteenth language supported by Galaxy AI

Samsung Galaxy AI was introduced alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. It brought a host of AI features such as Chat Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter, Instant Slow-Mo, Note Assist, Generative Edit, etc. The Galaxy AI feature was later announced to roll out to older Galaxy smartphones and tablets with the One UI 6.1 update.

One of the key features of the Galaxy AI, is Live Translate, a feature that lets you translate voice calls, text messages, and face-to-face conversations in any of your preferred languages. Until now, Galaxy AI has supported thirteen languages, which include, Chinese, English (India, UK, US), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

According to the latest tweet by X user Ahmed Qwaider, shows an official poster highlighting that Galaxy AI now supports the Arabic language as well. With this, the Arabic language becomes the fourteenth language that Galaxy AI supports.

This means Samsung Galaxy owners can now use Galaxy AI's Live Translate feature in the Arabic language, facilitating two-way Arabic translation in voice calls, text messages, and even face-to-face conversations. You can now call someone who speaks Arabic and get it translated, live into English, or any of your preferred languages that Galaxy AI supports.

Samsung has already announced the addition of more languages to Galaxy AI later this year. Samsung plans to add four more languages, including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish, as well as traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.

TM Roh President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in an official blog, " [We are] Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI’s language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung."

Reportedly, the Arabic language support for Galaxy AI is rolling out globally. In order to use it, you need to head over to Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates and install all the pending updates, if available.