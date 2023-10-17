Windows 10 22H2 build 19045.3633 (KB5031445) is now available on Release Preview channel

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 22H2 build 19045.3633 (KB5031445) for Windows Insiders on the Release Preview channel. The update includes a small number of bug fixes for the OS, including a couple of memory leak fixes, a bug fix involving touchscreens, and more. It also adds a change for daylight saving time in Syria.

Here is the changelog:

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Syria. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Syria DST changes 2022.

This update addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe.

This update addresses a memory leak in TextInputHost.exe.

This update addresses an issue that affects touchscreens. They do not work properly when you use more than one display.

This update addresses an error that occurs when you print using v4 print drivers.

This update addresses an issue that affects Outlook. It stops responding. This occurs when you print to an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer that has a slow response time.

This update addresses an issue that affects connectivity. It is lost. This occurs when you add a second network interface card (NIC) that has no default gateway.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). Its “allow” policies might block some binaries from running.

This update addresses an issue that affects robocopy. The /efsraw switch stops it from copying data properly.

You can find the full blog post here.

Last week, Microsoft dropped the latest Release Preview build for Windows 11, version 22H2. It had many of the same bug fixes that are found in today's Windows 10 Release Preview build, plus a few additions. The main one was a new daily search highlight that will be rolled out to other Windows 11 users over the next several months.