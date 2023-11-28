Windows 11 Beta Channel preview build 22635.2776 adds new Ink features and more

Microsoft has released its latest Windows 11 preview build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The build number for this update is 22635.2776 (KB5032292). It includes a few small new features and some bug fixes.

Just a reminder: The Beta Channel update members can turn on a toggle that will let them get first access to new features. Turning the toggle off means those features won't be rolled out to them immediately, but they will get some additions that will be rolled out to all Beta Channel members.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Windows Share] If you’re signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID, in addition to being able to share to your Microsoft Teams (work or school) contacts, you can also now share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and groups chats as well directly within the Windows share window. [Windows Ink] We are expanding the ability to use digital handwriting (inking) in some edit boxes for Windows Ink to the following languages and locales: Chinese Simplified (People’s Republic of China), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (India), English (United Kingdom), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Korea)Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico), and Spanish (Spain). This also includes more accurate recognition technology, gestures to delete, select, join, and split words and also gesture to insert a new line. [Task Manager] We improved process grouping in the processes page for Task Manager. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Desktops] Fixed an issue that made the desktop tooltips in Task view hard to read in contrast themes.

Fixed an issue where when dragging and dropping windows in Task View to different desktops, it might unexpectedly place the window in the background of other windows. [Live captions] Fixed an issue that was causing live captions to sometimes show the same line of text twice. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Settings] This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts on the Settings homepage. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General.

You can check out the full blog post here.