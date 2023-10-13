Windows 11 Insider Beta Build 22635.2483 disables a color font update for emojis and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.2483 (KB5031451). It has a few minor changes and bug fixes. It includes a feature for residents of the European Economic Area (EEA), where Windows will now ask for consent to share data between the OS and other Microsoft services.

Keep in mind Microsoft changed the way they have released Beta Channel preview builds this week. Instead of releasing two separate builds with their own build numbers at the same time., Microsoft is now allowing users who want new features to be gradually added to click on a new toggle and turn it off. Also the new Copilot generative AI feature in Windows 11 is slowly being rolled to members of the Windows Inside Program in different markets.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Emoji] We are temporarily disabling the update of our color font format to COLRv1 (first introduced in Build 22631.2265) that displayed richer emoji with a 3D like appearance to fix some bugs. We plan to re-enable this in a future Beta Channel flight. [Other] In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows will now require consent to share data between Windows and other signed-in Microsoft services. You will see some Windows features start to check for consent now, with more being added in future builds. Without consent to share data between Windows and other signed-in Microsoft services, some functionality in Windows features may be unavailable, for example certain types of file recommendations under “Recommended” on the Start menu. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel Fixed an issue which was causing search to crash on launch for some Insiders in the previous flight.

You can check out the entire blog post here.