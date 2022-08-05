Windows 11 build 25174.1010 (KB5017214) released to test servicing pipeline

Windows 11 Insider Preview

Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 Build 25174, which was released to Windows Insiders yesterday. It comes in the form of Cumulative Update Build 25174.1010 (KB5017214) and contains nothing new, as it is designed to test the servicing pipeline.

The full announcement says:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25174.1010 (KB5017214). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released build 25174 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this.

Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like these before have been known to break some features. For example, in the previous version of Windows, on Windows 10 Build 21292.1010 specifically, it caused issues for x64 emulation on ARM PCs.

The official announcement can be found on Microsoft's website here.

