First-ever Xbox Singing Controller unveiled by benny blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg

Xbox, in collaboration with Interscope Records, benny blanco, BTC, and Snoop Dogg, have unveiled the first-ever singing Xbox controller. Its launch coincides with the artists’ newly released single “Bad Decisions”. Microsoft expects this controller to become a “prized-collectible item” among gaming and music fans.

The new controller features custom artwork, the names of the artists, and a speaker on the back that plays the new single when you press the dedicated button. Microsoft also said that Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle to celebrate the launch of the single. It will be downloadable in the game from the “Gifts” tab within the Message Center.

If you’re interested in getting the controller, you’ll have to follow and retweet a post from the Xbox Twitter account. According to the terms and conditions, you must have done the actions by August 25 when the contest closes. If you’re a winner, Microsoft will reach out within seven days after the entry period closes.

According to the small print, the total Approximate Retail Value of all the prizes is $1,799.70 and each is valued at $59.99. This means Microsoft is looking to dish out 30 of these controllers to lucky winners.