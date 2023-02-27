Windows 11 might soon let you disable even more parts of the taskbar, including clock

It appears that Microsoft is preparing to give users more taskbar customization features. Newly found strings in Windows 11 build 25300 (the latest Dev release) point to the option responsible for toggling on and off the taskbar clock and date:

Hide taskbar clock

Hide time and date in the System tray

Turn this on to hide your time and date information in the corner of your taskbar

Here is what the taskbar could look like with no tray clock:

It is worth noting that the existence of those strings does not mean Microsoft will implement the ability to disable the taskbar clock. Still, it is undoubtedly interesting to see Microsoft considering adding such an option while ignoring customers wanting to separate the Wi-Fi, volume, and battery indicators or refusing to allow Windows 11 users to place the taskbar on top of the screen (it is not important, according to Microsoft).

Date and time on the taskbar are not the only part Windows 11 might soon let you enable or disable. The upcoming Moment 2 update (due to release next month) will bring a redesigned notification area with the option to toggle off the overflow menu for a more streamlined and minimal look.

Do you think Microsoft should spend time and effort implementing a toggle for the tray clock? Let us know in the comments.

Source: @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter