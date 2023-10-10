New PlayStation 5 refresh makes it slimmer and smaller, out this November

Sony has just unveiled refreshed versions of its incredibly popular PlayStation 5 consoles. Coming just in time for the holidays, the smaller models, but with just as capable hardware, will hit US markets next month.

While performance will remain the same, the new models tout being 30% smaller in volume compared to the original 2020 versions. Weight has been reduced by up to 30% too, depending on the model. The front of the console will also now house two USB-C ports. Moreover, each side panel is now split into two parts, which is important because of the new detachable Blu-ray drive.

Costing $79.99, Sony will begin offering a separate Blu-ray drive for the new digital edition. It can be affixed to the digital model's side to function just as the standard disk-drive version. This also means the standard edition's drive can be removed and replaced with a side panel for anyone looking for a slimmer look.

"As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching," says Sony. "To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility."

Pricing for the new models have been revealed as follows:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



Sony will also be selling the vertical stand, being shown off with the consoles in the shots above, as a separate purchase, costing $29.99. A horizontal stand will be included in the package for both new models.

The refreshed PlayStation 5 models will be available in the US starting in November, with a global release rolling out in the coming months. The refresh also means Sony has ended the production of the original PlayStation 5 versions. "Once inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available," explains Sony. The Xbox camp should also have a major refresh coming up soon, if recently leaked hardware plans are anything to go by.