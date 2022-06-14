Intel beta driver 30.0.101.3109 fixes CS:GO issue, optimizes Resident Evil, and more

Intel has released a new Windows DCH beta driver with version 30.0.101.3109. The new driver fixes an issue with the extremely popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive which caused visual corruption or tearing, though another crashing bug still remains. The driver also brings optimizations for several Resident Evil titles, and more. You can view the full changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support for Redout 2*, Resident Evil 2*, Resident Evil 3*, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard* on 11 th Generation Intel Core™ Processors with Xe Graphics and newer. FIXED ISSUES: World of Warcraft* (DX12) may experience graphical corruption in game menus.

CrossFire HD* (DX12) may experience corruption when changing game settings or during gameplay.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience visual corruption or tearing on the main menu or during gameplay. KNOWN ISSUES: An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12).

An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12). An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) when starting the game.

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire* may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12), Euro Truck Simulator* (DX11), Farming Simulator 22* (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V* (DX11), Halo Infinite* (DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator*(DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. o Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Destiny 2* (DX11), CrossFire HD* (DX9), GRID Legends* (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high) and F1 2020* (DX12) when HDR is enabled. Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. o Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12) may intermittently experience a crash or TDR when transitioning between areas in the game. o Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12.

[11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A TDR may intermittently occur in Halo Infinite* (DX12) during gameplay. A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12). Displays connected via an external dock may exhibit a black screen when using 4K@60hz resolution.

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: An intermittent crash or hang may occur in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade* (DX12). Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12). A black screen or TDR may occur after launching, or during gameplay in Gears 5* (DX12).

[Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Support for Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics is not included in this software release. An upcoming software update will re-introduce support for Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics.



To download the driver, head over to Intel's official webpage here.