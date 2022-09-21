Windows Server vNext build 25206 ISO released to Windows Insiders

Microsoft has released a new build of the Windows Server Insider Preview. Build 25206 is available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. Even though this uses the same underlying kernel as the Windows 11 Dev build development, as per usual, there's no changelog to speak of, so it's unclear what's new in this build.

The branding for Server has still not been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is asking Insiders to refer to these builds as vNext rather than Windows Server 2022 which is already in the market.

What's new, fixed and Known Issues:

This build does not contain any known issues, or documented new features, but because it is based off the same kernel code as the Windows 11 Dev Channel builds, you might be able to gain some insight with the changelog there insofar as it relates to the Server build.

Available Downloads:

Windows Server VNext Preview in ISO format in 18 languages,

and in VHDX format in English only.

Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

Windows Admin Center 2110.2 Preview

Keys are valid for preview builds only:

Server Standard: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

Datacenter: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

To download, registered Insiders can head over to the Windows Server Insider Preview download page here. You can also check out the Getting Started with Server page here on the Windows Insider for Business portal to register for the Windows Insider Program in case you aren't already registered.

The expiration date for this build is set to expire on September 15, 2023.

Microsoft is also requesting that server admins also check out Windows Server vNext Datacenter: Azure Edition on the Microsoft Server Operating Systems Preview offer on Azure. For additional information, you can check out the following link for Azure Automanage on Microsoft Docs.

You can download the ISO or VHDX here, and the official blog announcement is here.