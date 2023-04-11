Windows Subsystem update for Android on Windows 11 adds Picture-in-Picture support and more

Microsoft has released a new update for Windows Subsystem for Android for all Windows Insider channels. In case you are not familiar with it, this is a software engine that allows Android apps to run on Windows 11 PCs. The new update changes the version number to 2303.40000.3.0 and includes support for running Android apps in Picture-in-Picture mode.

Here is the full changelog:

Picture-in-picture

  • For apps that use the Android PIP feature, the subsystem now supports this behavior. With the flexibility of having apps in windowed mode and all of the great Windows resize and snap features, this makes multitasking within Android apps even easier.

What’s New

  • Picture-in-picture mode supported
  • A new “Partially running” system setting added to WSA Settings app, which runs the subsystem with minimal resources but apps launch quicker than “As needed” mode
  • Linux kernel updated to 5.15.78
  • Improvements to platform reliability
  • Android 13 security updates

You can check out the full blog post here. You can download the updated Windows Subsystem for Android from the Microsoft Store. As usual, Microsoft urges all insiders to file complaints and suggestions in Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android.

