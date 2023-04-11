Microsoft Azure CLX programme adds Data and AI skills courses with certificates

Microsoft has launched three new courses in its Microsoft Azure Connected Learning Experience (CLX) programme to help data professionals develop new skills. The courses are in Data and AI and are described as personalized, self-paced, and include certificates to show you’ve completed them.

An overview of the courses is presented in the table below:

New Courses Who should attend? Course content AI-102: Designing and implementing a Microsoft Azure AI Solution Azure AI Engineer, AI Developer, AI Specialist This course boosts your understanding of building, managing, and deploying AI solutions that leverage Azure Cognitive Services and Azure Applied AI services. It’s designed for learners who are experienced in all phases of AI solutions development. DP-300: Administering Microsoft Azure SQL Solutions Database Management Specialists, Database Administrators In this course, you’ll learn to build and manage cloud-native and hybrid data platform solutions based on SQL Server and SQL database services. The track is designed for Database Administrators who are familiar with database design and management for on-premises and cloud databases developed using SQL Server and SQL database services. DP-420: Designing and Implementing Cloud-Native Applications Using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Azure Cosmos DB Developer, Database Developer, Data Developer Specialist This track covers the design and implementation of data models, data distribution, data loading, and integration within Azure Cosmos DB and various Azure services. It’s designed for learners with expertise in designing, implementing, and monitoring of cloud-native applications that store and manage data.

One of the great things about the courses is that they’re personalized. You’ll initially take a 20-question Knowledge Assessment that will work out if you can skip over any material. This will help you use your time more efficiently so you can move on and earn those certificates. With the assessment out of the way, you’ll be able to engage in interactive labs to develop your understanding of the course materials, participate in virtual cram sessions, and then complete a practice test.

With all that out of the way, Microsoft will hand you a certificate of completion as well as a 50 per cent discount off the cost of the Microsoft Azure Certification Exam. To get started with these courses, you’re encouraged to head over to the Microsoft Cloud Events Portal.