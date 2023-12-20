World of Warcraft's 2024 roadmaps revealed by Blizzard for its 20th anniversary year

At BlizzCon 2023 in November, Blizzard revealed some major future plans for its long running MMO World of Warcraft, both for the main version as well as the "Classic" edition. This week, Blizzard posted up its roadmaps for both versions for 2024.

In a blog post, Blizzard showed the roadmap for the main WoW game, which will launch Season 4 of the game's current expansion content, Dragonflight, in spring. Blizzar﻿d says Season 4 will include "Dragonflight’s dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists."

Then in the summer-autumn time frame, Blizzard plans to officially launch The War Within, a new expansion for the game that was first announced at BlizzCon, and the first of three planned expansions under the umbrella title The Worldsoul Saga. Here is what Blizzard stated at the time about the paid expansion:

In this opening chapter of The Worldsoul Saga, you’ll journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the Nerubian empire, where the inscrutable Harbinger of the Void has gathered her arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.

The 2024 roadmap says that WoW players will get a chance to try out alpha and beta versions of The War Within before it officially launches. It will include four new zones, eight new dungeons, a new raid, and more. After The War Within launches, the game will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special in-game event.

World of Warcraft Classic also has an extensive 2024 roadmap of new content, including the launch of its next expansion remake, Cataclysm, sometime in the summer. Blizzard added:

In WoW Classic, we have updates coming for Classic Hardcore with “Self Found” support in February as a new way to challenge players and add a little more hardcore into your Hardcore. Lok’tar ogar! We’ll also have more phases to release in Season of Discovery next year as the adventure continues.

Of course, the roadmap for both WoW games are not set in stone, so you could expect changes to this plan during the next year.