Wunderlist makers launch Superlist, a replacement for what Microsoft purchased in 2015

Do you remember Wunderlist, a to-do app Microsoft purchased almost a decade ago? Those still not over the loss of Wunderlist can rejoice as the makers of the original app launched Superlist, a spiritual successor to Wunderlist. It is now available on iOS, Android, Mac, and Web.

Superlist was conceived after Christian Reber, the founder of Wunderlist, unsuccessfully attempted to buy the project back from Microsoft. The new app combines tasks with "everything in between" for personal and team project management. You can create to-dos, attach files, write notes, comment, and collaborate with other people.

Superlist also supports multiple integrations, allowing you to connect Figma, GitHub, Slack, Google Calendar, Gmail, and other services (no Microsoft 365, though).

Superlist is the home for all your lists. From team projects to grocery runs, get it all done in one place. Intuitive, private by default, and integrated with everything you already use, it’s built to work the way you do. With Superlist, you can do it all: Create to-do lists, capture thoughts or detailed notes, assign tasks to teammates, and everything in between. Whether you’re coordinating with a co-worker or planning an upcoming vacation, manage your whole life, from work to home, in Superlist.

Superlist positions itself toward business customers and teamwork. It is free for personal use and $8/month for those wanting Pro accounts with extra features, such as unlimited shared lists with up to 25 people, more integration, larger file uploads, and extra AI features. There is also a Pro Team tier that costs $10/month per user with unlimited team members.

The new app from Wunderlist makers is in its infancy, and some features are missing or need extra polish. Even though Superlist is not a direct copy of the task manager many users loved before Microsoft purchased it, Superlist should feel familiar while packed with new capabilities and ideas.

You can check out Superlist on its official website.