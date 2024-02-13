Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.52 WHQL is out with Skull and Bones support

Owners of supported Nvidia graphics cards can download a new WHQL driver under version 553.32. It introduces DLSS support and optimizations for Ubisoft's Skull and Bones alongside fixes for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Immortals of Aveum. The driver also features the recently released hotfix for micro-stutters in games with vertical synchronization.

What is new in Nvidia 553.32 WHQL driver?

Game Ready for Skull and Bones This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS technology including Skull and Bones which features DLSS Super Resolution.

Here is what was fixed in driver 553.32:

Fixed gaming bugs: Some users may experience intermittent micro-stuttering in games when vertical sync is enabled.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Stutter observed on some Advanced Optimus notebooks.

Immortals of Aveum: Addresses stability issues over extended gameplay. Fixed general bugs: Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations.

And here is the list of known issues:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled.

NVIDIA Freestyle filter settings are not saved after quitting game.

Nvidia 553.32 WHQL supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app on existing installations. Full release notes are available here (PDF).